Looking back at the first Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951

As the 19th Asian Games formally opens this evening (September 23) in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, veterans in India nostalgically recalled the first Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1951.

The idea of the Asian Games had begun forming at the London Olympic Games, 1948. Guru Dutt Sondhi, a known promoter of sports in undivided Punjab and a member of the International Olympic Committee is credited with the idea. With the backing of the Maharaja of Patiala, he brought representatives of Asian countries together and informed of the idea of holding an Asian Games on the lines of the Olympic Games.

The formation of Asian Games Federation (AGF) paved the way for the first Asian Games and it was decided to hold it every four years. India offered to host the first Games. The five charter members were Afghanistan, Burma (now Myanmar), India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.