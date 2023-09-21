Asian Games 2023: Meet the top 10 Indian medal hopefuls in China

In the last edition of Asian Games in Jakarta, India had finished with their highest ever tally of 70 medals in the showpiece. The hype is that it could cross the 100-mark for the first time, though any prediction of any such nature can invite additional pressure on the athletes, feels PT Usha — the legendary athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president.

The last two years have seen Indian sportspersons acquit themselves with credit, first with an unprecedented seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics and then the Commonwealth Games last year. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, stands tall in the list of potential medallists in Hangzhou, where the country is fielding a 655-strong contingent in 41 disciplines.

However, India’s medal chances also ride on athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, badminton, hockey, cricket, and the newly introduced chess and e-sports. And who knows, there could be many a surprise round the corner. Here’s a look at some of the best medal prospects: