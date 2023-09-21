Asian Games 2023: Meet the top 10 Indian medal hopefuls in China
A jumbo 655-strong contingent is lined up to take part in 41 disciplines
In the last edition of Asian Games in Jakarta, India had finished with their highest ever tally of 70 medals in the showpiece. The hype is that it could cross the 100-mark for the first time, though any prediction of any such nature can invite additional pressure on the athletes, feels PT Usha — the legendary athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president.
The last two years have seen Indian sportspersons acquit themselves with credit, first with an unprecedented seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics and then the Commonwealth Games last year. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, stands tall in the list of potential medallists in Hangzhou, where the country is fielding a 655-strong contingent in 41 disciplines.
However, India’s medal chances also ride on athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, badminton, hockey, cricket, and the newly introduced chess and e-sports. And who knows, there could be many a surprise round the corner. Here’s a look at some of the best medal prospects:
Neeraj Chopra, javelin
It may be worth recalling that the Olympic and world champion’s journey to stardom began with gold at the 2018 Asian Games. The 25-year-old, who won the world title in Budapest with an impressive throw of 88.17 m, is tipped to retain his Asiad gold as well, though he will face a strong challenge from Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.
The latter had breached the 90-m mark en route to his Commonwealth Games gold last year, while Chopra’s best effort has been 89.94 m so far. The challenge for Chopra will be to fight a few niggles and fatigue after being on the road since May.
Men's field hockey team
The men’s hockey team, currently no. 3 in the world, peaked at the right time by winning the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai last month. Expectations from the team have been on an upswing since they ended a 41-year medal drought with a bronze in Tokyo. An added incentive to go for gold is that it will help them earn a direct berth to Paris 2024.
Cricket, men & women
The men and women’s cricket teams, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively, are strong contenders for top honours with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) deciding to send teams to this edition of the Games. Both teams, being seeded into the quarter finals, will have a maximum of three matches to play if they make the final, and Harmanpreet’s pending ban means she will be eligible to lead after the first two. The women’s challenge was led by vice-captain and prolific scorer Smriti Mandhana in the rain-hampered India vs Malaysia tie today, 21 September.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, badminton
India may be leading a strong badminton contingent to China, but it’s the world number 2 men’s doubles pair of ‘Sat-Chi,’ as they are called, who are favourites to win a medal this year. Such has been their impact that the media has begun describing them as the Lee-Hesh (iconic tennis duo Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi) of Indian badminton.
Nikhat Zareen, boxing
The reigning world and Commonwealth champion in women’s 50 kg may be making her debut at the Asian Games, but the 27-year-old from Nizamabad is a favourite for the gold medal. A win at the Asian Games will also take Nikhat closer to her ultimate dream of an Olympic medal as the continental event is also a qualifier for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Chess, men
World no. 8 Gukesh D, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi — an awesome assembly of talent will embark on a challenge for India as the cerebral sport makes a comeback to the Games after a 13-year hiatus. There seems to be no need to look beyond them for the team gold as well as individual medals, though there will be a few tough challengers.
Manu Bhaker, shooting
Now 21, the young shooting star in the women’s 25 m pistol has won medals by the bagful in the World Cup and Commonwealth Championships, but failed to replicate the success in Tokyo two years ago. The Asian Games provides her with a major opportunity to prove that her past performances were not a flash in the pan.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, archery
Jyothi’s name may not ring as much of a bell as Nikhat's, but the 27-year-old from Vijaywada is one of India's most decorated archers, with multiple medals in Asian championships, world cups and world championships. This year, along with Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, Jyothi won India’s first-ever gold at the World Championships in the women’s team event in Berlin. After winning silver and bronze in team events in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games respectively, Jyothi will certainly aim for bull’s eye in China.
Mirabai Chanu, weightlifting
Mirabai, who struck the first blow for India in Tokyo with a silver, is in line for a medal in China. It won’t be easy for the ever-smiling Chanu though, making her Asian Games debut, with the home country’s lifters standing between her and possible gold in the 49 kg category. Should the Manipur girl pull it off, it will give a huge boost to her ambition of becoming the first lifter to win back-to-back Olympic medals.
Bajrang Punia, wrestling
An Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo and one of the world's finest grapplers in the 65 kg class, Punia was in the limelight for a better part of 2023 as one of the faces of the protracted protest to remove Brij Bhushan Singh, the disgraced erstwhile president of the Wrestling Federation of India. This definitely affected his preparation plans, but he still ranks as one of India's medal hopefuls.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines