Asian Games: Predicting medal tally puts pressure on athletes, PT Usha says

For all the exploits of P.T. Usha on the track, the iconic Indian athlete has a soft corner for Asian Games. It was in Seoul 1986, two years after her fourth place finish at Los Angeles Olympics, that she underlined her status as the sprint queen of Asia with four of the five golds that India won there.

Now in the hot seat of the President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the umbrella body of all Olympic disciplines in the country, she wants to create some more good memories as an administrator too. ‘’I am happy that Asian Games in the first major event in my tenure as an administrator. As you may be aware, I have some pleasant memories of the Games as an athlete and now want to create some more as an official,’’ the Payyoli Express said from the capital.