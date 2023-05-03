PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support

"Initially when she said that, we felt very bad but then she said that her comments were misinterpreted. She said that she is first an athlete and then an administrator," said Bajrang, the Tokyo Games bronze medallist.



"We told her that we want justice. We don't have a fight with the government or opposition or anyone else. We are sitting here for the betterment of wrestling. If this issue is resolved and if the allegations (against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) are proved then there should be legal action," he added.



When asked if Usha had come with a solution from the government or from the IOA, Punia said, "Nothing of that sort".



"She only said that she is with us."