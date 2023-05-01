“Why no arrest so far,” asks Sidhu after meeting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
Taking to the Twitter, former chief of the Punjab Congress, Sidhu questioned the “intent” of the Delhi police and asked why the accused (Brij Bhushan Singh) has not been arrested so far
Former cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday joined the ongoing wrestlers protest against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Taking to the Twitter after the meeting, former chief of the Punjab Congress, Sidhu wrote a long post, questioning the “intent” of the Delhi police and asked why the accused (Brij Bhushan Singh) has not been arrested so far.
“Cases registered under POCSO Act are non bailable…why no arrest so far ? Is the law different for the high and mighty? Why does the man in question continue to be in the position of influence and dominance which can make and break anyone’s career?”
Saying with Bhushan at the helm of affairs “a fair investigation is impossible” Sidhu added, “Nation understands that committee formations are merely delay and deflect. The only way forward to a meaningful investigation”
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines