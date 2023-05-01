“Why no arrest so far,” asks Sidhu after meeting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Former cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday joined the ongoing wrestlers protest against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Taking to the Twitter after the meeting, former chief of the Punjab Congress, Sidhu wrote a long post, questioning the “intent” of the Delhi police and asked why the accused (Brij Bhushan Singh) has not been arrested so far.