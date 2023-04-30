Wrestlers' protest: Kapil Sibal raises question of 'pliant investigation'

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the wrestlers staging a protest in New Delhi demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges are facing the predicament of a defiant accused and "no arrests", and wondered whether there is a "pliant investigation" into the matter.

Sibal, a senior advocate, is representing the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, he said: "Protesting Wrestlers Predicament: A minor, 6 others traumatised, a defiant accused, a silent PMO, no arrests. A pliant investigation?" The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP by seven women wrestlers.