Wrestlers Protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said he is ready for "any kind of investigation" but won't resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him.

"I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation," Singh told reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city. "Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal."

Taking a strong exception to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's meeting with the wrestlers on Saturday morning, Singh said, "Today it has been seen who is behind this controversy. I have been saying from the beginning that an industrialist and the Congress have a hand in this. They are upset with me." He, however, did not elaborate.

Priyanka Gandhi visited the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and expressed solidarity with them, accusing the government of "protecting" the WFI chief.