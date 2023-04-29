Priyanka Gandhi: Why are they not showing the FIR to the wrestlers?

"Why are they not showing it to the wrestlers?When the wrestlers win medals for the country, we all celebrate, tweet and feel proud, but today they are sitting on the road; not getting justice. I am not able to understand why the government is protecting him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh)."

"He should be asked to resign first," said Gandhi.

The Delhi Police has finally filed 2 FIRs against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual assault.