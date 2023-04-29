Priyanka Gandhi: Why are they not showing the FIR to the wrestlers?
Gandhi called out the Delhi police for not providing a copy of the FIR filed to the protestors
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and expressed her solidarity with them.
Addressing the press, Gandhi called out the Delhi police for not providing a copy of the FIR filed to the protestors. "No one knows what is there in the FIR that has been lodged."
"Why are they not showing it to the wrestlers?When the wrestlers win medals for the country, we all celebrate, tweet and feel proud, but today they are sitting on the road; not getting justice. I am not able to understand why the government is protecting him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh)."
"He should be asked to resign first," said Gandhi.
The Delhi Police has finally filed 2 FIRs against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual assault.
On questioning whether she has any expectation from PM, Priyanka said “No. If he (Modi) is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet…He (Modi) invited them for tea when they won medals, why can’t he talk to them now? The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue."