Wrestlers Protest: Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and urged people to come forward and support the athletes.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.