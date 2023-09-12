Vithya Ramraj races mere 0.01 second shy of PT Usha’s LA Olympics record

R. Vithya Ramraj, the 24-year-old hurdler from Tamil Nadu, created ripples in Indian athletics on Monday, 11 September.

Winning the gold at the Indian Grand Prix, she came agonisingly close to matching former 'golden girl' PT Usha’s 39-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles, set at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Vithya clocked 55.43 sec, a mere hundredth of a second (0.01 second) short of the legendary Usha’s best when she finished fourth.

Usha’s effort remains one of the three best achievements of Indian athletes at the Olympics, alongside Milkha Singh’s fourth spot in the 400m in 1960, in Rome, and much more recently javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra writing history at the Tokyo 2020.

Incidentally, Usha’s is the second-longest surviving national record in India. Shivnath Singh’s national record in the marathon, set in 1978, is the oldest one.