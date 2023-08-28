World Athletics: Is Neeraj Chopra India’s greatest athlete ever?

If the two iconic heroes of javelin in history were Czech Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway, Neeraj Chopra etched his name as the third member of the elite club late on Sunday night. The Indian emulated them as the holder of both the Olympics and the World Championship titles in the sport simultaneously as he lit up the night skies in Budapest on the final day.

The effort of 88.17 metres in his second attempt would not rate as one of his best, as his pursuit of the 90-metre mark will have to wait for another day. However, the hallmark of a champion is to hold his own against the odds as Chopra did, summoning all his experience and steely resolve into play when his first throw just reached 79 metres and the pressure was building up to convert his last year’s silver to gold this time.

He decided not to register the score at all as he stepped the line to force a foul. Come the second throw, the Army officer got his rhythm back with the throw and began to celebrate even before his javelin could land – much to the delight of a packed stadium which treated him like a rockstar.