Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men's javelin throw

India's Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday surged to the top of the latest men's javelin throw and is the new World No.1 in the rankings issued by the World Athletics.

Chopra was leading the ranking with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's Anderson Peters. Chopra had been at the No.2 position since August 30, 2022, but overtook Peters, the reigning world champion, this week.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch is placed third with 1410 points with Julian Webber of Germany in fourth with 1385 points and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at fifth on 1306 points.