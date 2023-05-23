Every Indian is proud of Neeraj Chopra's achievement: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for topping the men's javelin throw rankings, and said every Indian is proud of his achievement.

He also said that Chopra's hard work and never give up attitude has helped him achieved the feat.

"Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on attaining the World Number 1 Rank in Men’s Javelin throw category. Every Indian is proud of your extraordinary achievement ! Your hard work and never give up attitude has earned this feat. Best wishes for future endeavours," Kharge said on Twitter.