Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Neeraj Chopra needed just one big throw to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics and the World Championships javelin throw final, pulling off a commendable first-attempt of 88.77m here on Friday.

Not only Chopra but DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.

The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window had opened on July 1.

The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's best distance in his very first attempt in the Group A qualification round. He topped the qualification round.

Chopra had won a silver in the 2022 World Championships in USA.

With the automatic final qualification mark set for 83m, Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, packed up and left the competition arena without taking any further throw. The final will be held on Sunday.