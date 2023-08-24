World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra enters the fray to lift India's hopes

Ever since Neeraj Chopra lit up Tokyo Olympics with the javelin gold in 2021, every event that the javelin man participates in becomes an event for the sports fans in India. The ongoing World Athletics in Budapest is the biggest of them this year where an in-form Chopra gets down to business in the qualifying rounds on Friday.

Last year, Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian man to seal a medal at the Worlds with a silver from a throw of 88.13 metres. He will aim to change the colour of the medal to gold – not to speak of lifting the moods in the Indian camp which has had a disappointing run so far – with the qualifying rounds starting from 1.30 pm IST. The final of the marquee field event is scheduled on Sunday, August 27.