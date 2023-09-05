Olympics: Cricket, in T20 avatar, set to make an entry from LA 2028

To be or not to be? After much dithering by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the years, the decks are likely to be cleared for inclusion of cricket – in its T20 avatar – in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Come Friday (September 8), the executive board of IOC meet under the chairmanship of it’s president Thomas Bach in Lausanne to take a call on the sports programme for the Los Angeles edition. There are a number of other disciplines which have pitched for inclusion in the Games: karate, flag football, kickboxing, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, squash and motorsport but insiders feel that the potential of monetisation from TV broadcasting – along with the current cricket boom in the US – makes it a strong favourite to get the nod.

The decision will then be ratified in the IOC Congress in Mumbai on October 15-16 where more than 100 member nations will vote for the inclusion of new sports in LA in five year’s time. The next edition of the Summer Games, meanwhile, is due in Paris next year.