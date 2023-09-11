Twin sisters Vithya and Nithya Ramraj eye Asian Games glory

"Nithya and I are twins and we have qualified for the Asian Games. Our mother Meena is so happy hearing that we are going together for the Asian Games," Vithya, who ran the 400m race at the Indian Grand Prix 5 here, told PTI in an interview on Sunday.

"I am younger to Nithya, in fact I am the youngest. We are three sisters, the oldest is Sathya who is 27." She said her mother was the brain behind the two twins taking to the sport. Her tempo-driver father was earlier the lone bread earner of the family. Now, Vithya is an Indian Railway employee, while Nithya is with Income Tax department.

"My mother is just a homemaker and we are in athletics because of our mother. People asked you are three women, how will you survive. My mother decided we have to do something. So, she put us in a sports hostel," said the 24-year-old Vithya.

She won the 400m hurdles gold in both the Federation Cup in May and the National Inter-State Championships in June in Bhubaneswar, where she clocked her personal best of 56.01 seconds.