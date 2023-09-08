Used to pressure, excited about Asian Games, says India no. 1 Gukesh

The first event after claiming the no. 1 spot in India may not have gone well for D. Gukesh, but the wonder boy feels the pressure of expectations had nothing to do with it. The 17-year-old finished sixth at the three-day Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Kolkata on Thursday 7 September, an event won by Russian GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

‘’The number one position is no burden for me as I am used to the pressure of expectations. It’s a nice thing, but I was mentally prepared for it for a few months,’’ said Gukesh, whose world no. 8 ranking saw him formally overtake the legend Viswanathan Anand as India’s top-ranked player from 1 September.

But this week in Kolkata, among the few positive takeaways for him has been his second-round win over R. Praggnanandhaa, one of the most anticipated contests of the tournament.