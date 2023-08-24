Of Pragg and the new golden generation of Indian chess

When five-time FIDE world champion Magnus Carlsen said a few months ago that India was on the verge of a chess revolution — it was not simply a figure of speech. The just concluded World Cup in Baku showed why, as R. Praggnanandhaa surpassed all expectations to reach the final, and as many as four Indians crowded the quarterfinals of the elite tournament.

Just ponder this: eight Indians feature in the world’s top 100 chess players as per the current FIDE rankings, with the quartet of Pragg, N. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin still in their teens. A far cry from the 1990s or the first two decades of the new millennium, when the iconic Viswanathan Anand ploughed a lonely furrow while chess was still considered a domain of the US, Russia, and a handful of European countries.

The top 10 list now has two Indians, with the prodigious Gukesh at number eight and Anand — the five-time world champion who has been rather selective in choosing his tournaments — at nine. Ding Liren, the current world champion from China, is ranked third in a list headed by Carlsen himself, perhaps a sign that the chess world has become more democratic now.