Chess Olympiad: Celebrating chess in Chennai

From now on, India is officially my favourite country in the world—from the 61 I have visited. I have to say I am privileged to have experienced amazing hospitality in most of the places I went to. But the people her, they open their heart to you like nowhere else,” tweeted David Llada from Chennai last week.

He was not alone. Many of the visitors were gushing in their praise of Chennai, its hospitality, its food, the arrangements, the opening ceremony and Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), 60 kilometres from Chennai--where the Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 10--and the volunteers.

There were discordant notes. Some complained that their travel time from the hotel to the venue was too long, the food was too spicy, the weather too hot and humid and that the Olympiad this year is not really the same in the absence of the two powerhouses of Chess, Russia and China.

Notwithstanding such peeves, and Pakistan boycotting the Olympiad protesting against India ‘politicising’ the event by directing the Olympic torch relay through over 70 cities including Kashmir, the overwhelming verdict is that Tamil Nadu pulled off a near miracle by hosting the Olympiad at less than four months’ notice.