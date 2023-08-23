Can ‘Pragg’ Playing with Black Beat Carlsen in the FIDE 2023 World Cup Final?

Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa, not yet 18 actually, has already created history by being the first Indian to reach the finals of the World Cup after 21 years. A win will be historic but even as a runner-up, he would make his country and coach proud.

In the second game in the final (the first one on Tuesday was a draw) on Wednesday Pragg, as he is called by friends, will be playing with black. On Tuesday playing with white he had a chance to force a win against the five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen. But after catching Carlsen by surprise with his opening gambit, the Indian prodigy lost his way and allowed Carlsen to claw back into the game for a draw after three hours and 35 moves. Carlsen will have an advantage on Wednesday while playing with white.

However, Pragg is known for mounting a solid defence; and while defeating world no. 3 Hikaru Nakamura and world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana, both tight games which went to the wire, he would be better prepared, his mentors are hoping. If he beats Carlsen today, he will create history as the youngest ever player in the world to win the FIDE World Cup. Praggnandhaa has been in scintillating form and has the advantage of having been in Carlsen’s team at Dubai in the inaugural franchise-based Global Chess League in July.