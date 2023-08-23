The Anand effect behind Pragg’s growth is showing, says Barua

The ‘Anand effect’ has certainly played its part in the growth of R. Praggnanandhaa, feels Dibyendu Barua, one of the first Grandmasters from India. Very few in the chess fraternity of the country will disagree as the 18-year-old sensation from Chennai stands on the cusp of becoming the second Indian after Anand to win the World Cup.

‘’The credit for the chess revolution that you see in the country today should go largely to him (Anand). At his peak, he had motivated his contemporaries like us and then the next generation of GMs. Now, he spends most of his time mentoring the likes of Pragg at his home city Westbridge Anand Chess Academy,’’ remarked Barua, the second GM India produced after Anand in 1991.

The first of the two-game World Cup final in Baku between Pragg and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves and it will be a winner-takes-all scenario in the second game later today. In case of a draw today as well, a tie-breaker will be applied on Thursday for the crown and the top prize of $ 110,000.