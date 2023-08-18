FIDE rule banning transwomen chess players from women only events stirs up debate

The International Chess Federation (FIDE), the sport's world governing body, has decided bar players who have transitioned from male to female, from participating in women’s only events. And a huge debate has ensued. The policy, approved by FIDE’s council at a meeting earlier this month, will come into effect on August 21.

As per the new policy, transgender players may only participate in the ‘open’ category of tournaments — but not in those earmarked for women only.

Speaking out against the move, French transwoman chess player Yosha Iglesias took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to say, “So FIDE just published (yesterday) a list of anti-trans regulations like it was ‘the biggest threat of women in chess’. Can someone tell me what qualifies as an official FIDE event? Will I be allowed to play in the French Championship in 3 days? The European Club Cup in September?.”

US-based advocacy group National Center for Transgender Equality has criticized the decision too. “Really? Chess? This is so insulting to cis women, to trans women, and to the game itself,” it wrote on X. “It assumes that cis women couldn’t be competitive against cis men — and relies on ignorant anti-trans ideas.”