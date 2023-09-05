Who is D. Gukesh, the boy who toppled Viswanathan Anand as India’s No.1?

It was the biggest coup that Indian chess, riding the crest of a global wave lately, has seen in a while—and it happened barely a few days back.

While R. Praggnanandhaa drew all the media spotlight after his FIDE World Cup show against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, his friend and sparring partner D. Gukesh has now toppled the legendary Viswanathan Anand as India’s No.1 chess player.

The latest FIDE rating, effective from 1 September, shows the 17-year-old Gukesh at 2758 points while the five-time world champion Anand has a tally of 2754.

Gukesh is now No. 8 in the global rankings, followed by the Indian maestro at No. 9, signalling a change of the guard after a long 37 years through which Anand held the title of India’s No. 1.