Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team raise medal hopes after 37 years

It’s been nearly four decades that Indian men’s volleyball team last secured a medal at the 1986 Asian Games with a bronze. However, Vinit Kumar & Co are daring to dream again as they made the quarter finals on the back of two stunning upsets – grabbing the spotlight from the rest of the Indian contingent in action so far.

The past few days have seen them open with a win against Cambodia, then upset the 2018 silver and bronze medallists South Korea and Chinese Taipei, respectively, to book themselves a last eight berth against Japan on Sunday. Another tough battle is on the cards, but the Indian men are ready to give it a go.

‘’If we win the next match (against Japan) and qualify for the semi-finals, we will be confident of a medal. It would be great to go to the final. We were always confident coming into this match. Our service and our block worked, so we are glad,’’ Muthusamy Appavu, whose role is that of a setter, said. India’s record at the Asian Games so far reads a silver (1962) and two bronze (1958 & 1986) and the team is confident of breaking the 37-year medal drought.