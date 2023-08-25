Rahul raises China border issue in Ladakh, promises to be voice of people of UT in Parliament

Raising the Sino-India border issue here, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said everyone in Ladakh knows that China has "taken away our land" and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that not an inch of land was occupied was "absolutely false".

Gandhi addressed a public meeting here on the last day of his nine-day tour of Ladakh.

He said, "I visited the whole of Ladakh on my motorcycle over the past week.... Ladakh is a strategic place and when I was at Pangong lake, one thing was clear that China had taken over thousands of kilometers of Indian land. Unfortunately, the prime minister...made a statement that not an inch of our land was taken away which is absolutely false." "Every individual of Ladakh knows that China has taken away our land and the prime minister is not speaking the truth," he alleged.