Gandhian principles of Congress are in DNA of Ladakh people: Rahul

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the people of Ladakh speak from their heart and the Gandhian principles of Congress are in their DNA.

Addressing a public meeting in Kargil, Rahul said, “Some months back, we marched from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. We called it ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Our slogan was that in an atmosphere of hatred, we have come to sow the seeds of love and coexistence. The march was not to stop at Kashmir.

“We were to come to Ladakh, but the administration told us that the weather was inclement and not favourable for our march to Ladakh. We agreed.

“Now we have come here. People come to Ladakh to say their thing, but I have come to listen to the people of Ladakh. I have travelled the entire Ladakh on motorcycle during this visit and I find that the spirit of Gandhiji and his principles are in your DNA.