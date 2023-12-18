Rajasthan: Ex-leader of Opposition blames BJP internal rivalry for his election defeat

Rajasthan's former leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday blamed the party’s internal rivalry for his defeat in the recently held elections in the state. Rathore lost the election from Tara Nagar assembly segment.

“I welcome the peoples’ decision. However, many Jaichands (historically, the man who betrayed Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan to Muhammad Ghori) also played their role in defeating me. The workers will soon pull the masks off all those who worked against me in the elections,” Rathore told media persons in Sadulpur.

However, he added that new chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government will only work for the welfare of the people.

“As soon as the new the cabinet takes oath, we will bid farewell to the previous government which had looted the state and was based on lies. The new government will make its own roadmap to fulfil the promises made in the resolution letter,” Rathore said.