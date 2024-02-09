Congress launches donation campaign for Nyay Yatra in Goa

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has launched a donation campaign for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to support the initiative of party leader Rahul Gandhi to give justice to people across the country.

AICC Joint Treasurer Vijay Inder Singla, AICC Goa In-charge Manikrao Thakare, National Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil, GPCC President Amit Patkar, Indian Youth Congress Goa Incharge Richi Bhargava and Congress leader Captain Viriato Fernandes were present.

Addressing a press conference, Vijay Inder Singla said that donors can donate any number of amount, from which they would also get tax benefit.

"We have connected this donation campaign with 'Nyay Yatra', wherein Rahul Gandhi is meeting people and knowing their difficulties. People are suffering on various fronts. There is no safety for women, inflation is rising and most importantly BJP failed to provide jobs," Singla added.

He said that through this Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will cover 6,700 km, hence people can donate one paisa per km or whatever amount they wish.

"We are not taking money in cash, one has to transfer it through online payment. Once anyone makes payment they will soon receive a certificate, receipt and letter signed by Rahul Gandhi," Singla added.