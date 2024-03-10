New India: From flawed democracy to dictatorship?

There was a popular video recently by a young man named Dhruv Rathee, which irked the government’s supporters. Its broad argument may be understood by the title, which was, ‘Is India becoming a dictatorship?’ The examples used in the video included the recent rigging of the Chandigarh mayoral elections by the BJP, the recent rigging of the panel to select the chief election commissioner, the misuse of government agencies against Opposition leaders, and so on.

The dictionary defines dictatorship as ‘a form of government in which one person or a small group possesses absolute power without effective constitutional limitations’ and 'a form of government in which absolute power is concentrated in an individual or a small clique’. I will leave it to readers to see whether these definitions align with what is happening around us in India today.

The word 'dictator', like the word 'fascist', is overused, and its real meaning may be lost because it is seen as a term of abuse rather than one of definition. When social scientist Ashis Nandy described meeting our present prime minister before he became chief minister, he wrote the following.

"It was a long, rambling interview, but it left me in no doubt that here was a classic, clinical case of a fascist. I never use the term ‘fascist’ as a term of abuse; to me it is a diagnostic category comprising not only one’s ideological posture but also the personality traits and motivational patterns contextualising the ideology."