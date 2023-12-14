15 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament, Venugopal says 'murder of democracy'

Amidst high drama in both houses of Parliament on Thursday, as many as 15 Opposition MPs have been suspended for the remaining period of the winter session for 'disrupting house proceedings', a day after a major security breach in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved two resolutions on separate occasions for the suspension of the MPs amid demands from the Opposition for a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach.

Before their suspension, the MPs moved into the well of the house, raising slogans demanding a statement from the government on Wednesday's security breach.

The house witnessed the first adjournment during the question hour when it was adjourned until 2.00 pm amid Opposition uproar.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal called the suspension a "horrible, undemocratic move".

"A horrible, undemocratic move to suspend opposition MPs for demanding an answer from the government on the shocking security breach in Parliament yesterday. On the one hand, five MPs are suspended for demanding accountability, while on the other, there is no action against the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the miscreants. This is a murder of democracy. The BJP government has reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp. Not even the pretence of a democratic process is left," he wrote on X.