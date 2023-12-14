Parliament security breach: Case under UAPA registered
The Parliament security breach was a well-planned incident involving six accused, with five currently apprehended, according to police sources
The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday, 14 December.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, 13 December, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.
Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.
Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.
