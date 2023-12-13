Lok Sabha security breach: BE, MPhil, BA among accused, five held so far

Six people hailing from different cities got together at a flat in Gurugram, a major satellite city of Delhi, after hatching a plan to intrude into Parliament on the anniversary of the 13 December 2001 attack on Wednesday.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

Lalit and Vishal Sharma are suspected to be their associates, police sources said. Vishal has been detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit is on the run. All of them stayed in the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi in Gurgaon's Sector 7.

Manoranjan D, from Mysuru in Karnataka, completed his Bachelor in Engineering in 2016 and was looking after the family firm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru, his family said. He got the authorisation pass to enter the Lok Sabha from the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha and introduced Sagar Sharma, who comes from Uttar Pradesh, as a friend.

His father Devaraje Gowda, however, claimed that his son was honest and truthful and always desired to do good for society. "Hang my son if he has done wrong. That Parliament is ours. People like you all have built it. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, and Nehru had toiled to build it. Whoever does it (attack) is condemnable. We will not accept it," Gowda told reporters in Mysuru.

"My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society," he added.