Two protesters sitting quietly, disrupted proceedings all of a sudden: Parliament attack eyewitnesses

Visitors at the public gallery of Lok Sabha on Wednesday said the two protesters who jumped into the House's chamber were sitting quietly and disrupted the proceedings "all of a sudden".

An eyewitness who was sitting in the public gallery said while some Lok Sabha MPs were chasing the protesters, a smoke canister was thrown by one of them inside the house.

"The protesters were not chanting any slogans while seated in the public gallery and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber all of a sudden," an eyewitness said. "The moment the protesters jumped into the house's chamber, the MPs tried chasing them. The protesters also threw a smoke canister there. During the incident, we were evacuated as per security instructions."

According to eyewitnesses, around 30 to 40 visitors were seated in the gallery of Lok Sabha when the "security breach" took place.

"It was shocking to see such an incident inside Parliament, despite five layers of security," another eyewitness said.

Two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't be allowed)" outside the Parliament premises.