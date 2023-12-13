Entry of visitors inside Parliament complex suspended

The entry of visitors inside Parliament complex has been suspended after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday afternoon. One of the persons was identified as Sagar Sharma and the other as Manoranjan.

People carrying valid visitors' passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area. Officials said so far, there has been no written instruction "banning" visitors. Usually, visitors' passes are issued for two hours, and earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building.

Two arrested for protesting outside Parliament

A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for protesting outside Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellow and red smoke, police said here.

The incident happened minutes after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a similar-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora visited Parliament to take stock of the situation after the twin security breach. The area around Parliament was turned into a fortress following the incidents with the deployment of police and paramilitary.