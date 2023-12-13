Opposition in Rajya Sabha demands statement from Amit Shah on Lok Sabha security breach

The Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the Lok Sabha, and also adjournment of proceedings of the upper house.

Two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber earlier in the day and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans.

When the upper house reassembled at 2.00 pm, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the MPs about the security breach in the Lok Sabha as some members sought to raise the issue.

"The information to me is that the intruders in the Lok Sabha visitors gallery were immediately apprehended. The parliamentary security service is examining the matter forthwith. We will apprise members about the result before I rise for the day," Dhankhar said.

Raising the issue of the security breach, leader of the house Mallikarjun Kharge termed it a "very serious matter". He said Opposition members have also participated in a tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country. "We are always ready for the country's unity and security. The sacrifices made by our people are unmatched to yours," he said.

As some Opposition members were shouting slogans, Dhankhar asked them not to do so as the house is "not a place to shout slogans".