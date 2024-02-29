They act as BJP's cell, says Akhilesh Yadav on CBI summons

Reacting to the CBI summons to him in the mining case before elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 29 February said they (CBI) act as a cell of the BJP.

Attacking the BJP, Yadav mentioned Chandigarh mayoral poll and alleged that the BJP's "theft" and "dacoity" of votes came to the fore as election was held through ballot and CCTV was there.

Yadav was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the PDA conference in which office-bearers of backward, minority and Dalit cells of the party were present.

"Summons before elections... they (CBI) act as 'prakoshth' (cell) of the BJP," Yadav said at the party office.

"Jo kagaz aaya tha, humne uska jawab de diya hai" (I have given a reply to the paper that I got), he said.

He said in the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP government at the Centre.