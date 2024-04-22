Is PM Modi worried about the wealth of his cronies?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lied (there is no other word for what he said) at an election rally and said the Congress manifesto this year promises to seize the wealth, gold and silver of Indians (read rich Hindus) and redistribute them among infiltrators and people who produce more children (read Muslims).

He repeated the claim today at an election rally in Muslim-majority Aligarh, but omitted the reference to Muslims.

The Congress manifesto, of course, says nothing of the kind. In fact, the party’s manifesto nowhere mentions the words Hindu or Muslim, and the PM and his team must be aware of it. The manifesto was released on 5 April and the PM and other BJP leaders have been attacking it from day one itself, initially saying there was the imprint of the Muslim League on every page of the manifesto.