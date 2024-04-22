Modi repeats 'redistribution of wealth' charge in Aligarh, no mention of Muslims, Manmohan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if it is voted to power, but stopped short of saying that the wealth would go to Muslims.

This was possibly because he was addressing an election rally in western Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, a constituency with a sizeable Muslim population. Nonetheless, Modi accused the Opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party of following a policy of “appeasement”, and yet doing nothing to uplift the socio-economic condition of the community.

At a similar rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi had claimed the Congress manifesto states that the party will calculate the gold in the possession of "mothers and sisters" and then "redistribute" people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Reacting sharply to the speech, the Congress on Monday said Modi would go down in history as the PM who has overseen the largest sale and mortgage of gold jewellery owned by Indian women.

Also hitting out at Modi, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said political discourse had never sunk to such a low in India's history and urged the Election Commission to take action in the matter.

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom — Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," Modi had claimed.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister Modi will go down in history as the PM who has overseen the largest scale sale and mortgage of the gold jewellery owned by Indian women.