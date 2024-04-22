EC must act, give notice to PM Modi: Kapil Sibal on PM's Rajasthan speech

"But when the PM is not worthy of respect then the intellectuals of the country should come forward," he asserted.

Sibal also questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's silence on the remarks.

"We oppose the RSS and will do so in future but I also know that the RSS has not taught these things to Modi, it is not their culture. Where has this come from," the former Congress leader said.

Sibal said that the prime minister talked about wealth at a time when over 40 per cent of the country's wealth is in the hands of one per cent of the population.

"He states that the Congress will give the wealth to infiltrators. Do the 20 per cent people of the country don't matter. Never in India's history, has political discourse touched such a low," Sibal said.

He said he wants to ask the Election Commission as to why it has not taken any action on Modi's speech.

"You (EC) should condemn this statement, give a notice to Modi, direct channels to not repeat this, file a case under IPC 153A. Election Commission should not forget that it has sworn on the Constitution. If they violate that and stand with such speeches, it will neither be good for them nor the country," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Hitting out at the PM, Sibal accused him of speaking "untruths".

"The Congress and particularly Manmohan Singh never had the intention that the country's wealth goes to one community. They always strived that the SCs, STs, deprived, minorities are uplifted which is the right thing," the former minister in the UPA government said.

"By giving such inciting speeches and spreading hate it means that you have forgotten 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas', and nobody has 'vishvaas' in you," Sibal said.

Speeches should be made on development issues and progress of the country, he asserted.

Earlier in a post on X, Sibal said, "PM accuses Congress: Says: If they come to power they could distribute the nation’s wealth to infiltrators; those 'who have more children..should your hard earned money be given to infiltrators'."

"I expect nothing better from our PM! But I feel sad for my country," he said

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".