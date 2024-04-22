Congress accuses PM Modi of attempting to create communal polarisation

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial speech at an election rally a day ago, the Congress on Monday, 22 April, accused him of attempting to create communal polarisation for electoral gains.

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said Modi made statements that were not befitting the post of prime minister.

He alleged that the prime minister was quoting something that wasn't there in the Congress manifesto and that he was attempting to create "communal polarisation" in the country for electoral gains.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Venugopal said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to "educate him" about the party manifesto.