Surat's electoral drama: Congress candidates disqualified, clear path for BJP

The electoral battle in Surat took an unexpected turn, as the Congress party faced a setback, with the Returning Officer rejecting its candidates' nomination forms on 21 April.

While in most constituencies of Gujarat the fight is mainly between two parties, the Congress and the BJP, in Surat the BJP has a clear path.

The Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani, who was initially nominated for the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, found his candidacy invalidated after alleged discrepancies were discovered in the proposers' signatures.

The Congress’ backup candidate Suresh Padsala also met the same fate, effectively removing the grand old party from the electoral contest in this key city.

The decision was announced by the district Returning Officer, Sourabh Pardhi, who noted that the signatures on the nomination forms needed to be more genuine.

The proposers denied having signed the forms themselves.