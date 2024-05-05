Modi reading from 2014 script, misleading people over quota for Muslims: Supriya Shrinate

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday, 5 May claimed PM Narendra Modi was reading from his 2019 script for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also accused him of misleading people over quotas for Muslims.

The BJP has been saying the Congress wanted to snatch quotas of SCs, STs and OBCs and give them to Muslims as part of its appeasement politics.

Shrinate, the head of the Congress' social media and digital platforms, claimed PM Modi, in an interview in 2022, had said BJP governments in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already given reservation to Muslims as OBCs.

"After serving as India's prime minister for 10 years, we thought he would now face the people and present his report card and seek votes on his government's achievements. Instead, he is reading the same poll script of 2014 in 2024. He is not talking about anything except Congress and its leaders. So what was our PM doing these ten years?" she questioned.

She claimed the 2024 polls will be a repeat of 2004 when BJP's 'India Shining' campaign failed and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was voted out of power.

"Modi is spreading lies about reservations being given to Muslims in Congress-ruled Karnataka. This reservation was given by H D Deve Gowda when he was chief minister based on a survey conducted in 1974. And today, Deve Gowda's party JD(S) is BJP's ally. The Congress government has not implemented it. This reservation has been there for the last three decades," she said.

On the rape and other allegations against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, Shrinate claimed Modi sought votes for him in Mysuru despite being aware about the issue.