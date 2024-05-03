Who or what is holding back Modi and Shah from sorting out the mess in Manipur?

A tense and sombre Manipur on Friday observed the first anniversary of the nightmarish ethnic strife that exploded on 3 May 2023 — with shutdowns, candle light vigils and memorial meetings. The year saw about 220 people lose their lives, over 60,000 people displaced, around 100 reported missing, and the state divided into two virtual war zones, with armed village defence forces patrolling their respective areas, carrying out ambushes on both Central forces and ‘enemy territory’, with innocent citizens bearing the brunt.

By all accounts, Imphal Valley is inhabited exclusively by the Meitei, the northern hills by the Nagas, and the rest of the state by Kuki-Zo tribes. The valley is out of bounds for the Kuki-Zo, forcing them to travel to Mizoram's capital Aizawl, 12 hours away by road, in medical emergencies, to avail flights to travel outside the North-East, and for other provisions.

Students who could do so have left the state and taken admission in distant states. Those who are stuck and cannot leave their families have either taken up arms, or are trying to continue attending online classes and sending their test papers through the district administration, which transport them in helicopters to colleges and Manipur University in Imphal.