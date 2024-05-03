Manipur's year-long turmoil: The state is virtually divided into two, says Chidambaram

On the first anniversary of the ethnic riots that erupted in Manipur on 3 May 2023, Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram took to social media platform X to express his dismay over the situation in the state.

In his post, he highlighted the lack of attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the situation in Manipur, pointing to the fact that despite a full year having passed since the riots, the PM had neither visited Manipur nor taken steps to address the ongoing crisis. He also pointed out that as of February 2024, the death toll stood at 219, with thousands injured and over 60,000 displaced and living in camps.