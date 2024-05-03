Manipur's year-long turmoil: The state is virtually divided into two, says Chidambaram
The former finance minister pointed out that as of February 2024, the death toll stood at 219, with thousands injured and over 60,000 displaced
On the first anniversary of the ethnic riots that erupted in Manipur on 3 May 2023, Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram took to social media platform X to express his dismay over the situation in the state.
In his post, he highlighted the lack of attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the situation in Manipur, pointing to the fact that despite a full year having passed since the riots, the PM had neither visited Manipur nor taken steps to address the ongoing crisis. He also pointed out that as of February 2024, the death toll stood at 219, with thousands injured and over 60,000 displaced and living in camps.
Today is the anniversary of the riots that broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023. A full 365 days have passed by; yet the Hon'ble Prime Minister has not shown the inclination or found the time to visit Manipur.P. Chidambaram, former finance minister
Detailing the devastation caused by the riots, Chidambaram mentioned the demolition of homes and vandalism of places of worship, including temples and churches. He highlighted the division within the state, with separate administrations for different communities, namely the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi.
The state is virtually divided into two parts. There are two administrations: one for Meiteis by Meiteis and the other for Kuki-Zomis by Kuki-Zomis.P. Chidambaram, former finance minister
The former minister criticised the BJP-led government in Manipur under chief minister N. Biren Singh, stating that its authority seemed limited to the Imphal valley, primarily inhabited by the Meitei.
Further, he questioned the efficacy of the BJP's 'Act East' policy, accusing the government of neglecting Manipur and failing to restore peace.
The avowed 'Act East' policy of the BJP was touted as an improvement over the 'Look East' policy of the UPA. However, Mr Modi's government has refused to look in the direction of Manipur or act to bring peace to the troubled state.
Chidambaram expressed disappointment over "crippled" Constitutional provisions, specifically mentioning Articles 355 and 356 of the Constitution, condemning the government's incompetence and calling for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the people of Manipur.
Article 355 of the Constitution of India lies crippled. Article 356 of the Constitution is gathering rust. An incompetent and discredited government continues to preside over the proud state with a rich history.
The people of Manipur suffer untold misery. I grieve for the people of Manipur.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines