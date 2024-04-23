Human rights abuses rampant in Manipur after ethnic conflict: US report

There were significant human rights abuses in Manipur after the outbreak of ethnic conflict, the US State Department said on Monday, 22 Aprilin its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

The latest development was reported in the annual report of the State Department, which is mandated by the US Congress.

India has previously criticised the US for releasing reports on human rights and religious freedoms based on "misinformation and flawed understanding."

Motivated and biased commentary by some US officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports, the Ministry of External Affairs had said last year.

The State Department report talks about the ethnic violence in Manipur.

“The outbreak of ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups during the year in India’s northeastern state of Manipur resulted in significant human rights abuses. Media reported at least 175 persons were killed and more than 60,000 displaced between May 3 and November 15,” the State Department said.

Activists and journalists reported armed conflict, rapes, and assaults in addition to the destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship.

India has previously said that interference in the country's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset.

"Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in response to media queries on the European Parliament discussing developments in Manipur last year.