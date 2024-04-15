Manipur: SC refuses plea for voting facilities to 18,000 internally displaced people

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 April, refused to entertain a plea seeking voting facilities for around 18,000 people displaced internally due to the ethnic strife in Manipur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The polling for the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur will be held in two phases on 19 and 26 April.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said interference of this court, particularly at this belated stage, would cause substantial impediments in the conduct of the ensuing general elections of the Lok Sabha for Manipur.

"You have come at the last minute. At this stage, what can be virtually done? We cannot interfere at this stage," the bench said.