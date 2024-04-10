Supreme Court says it will look into Arvind Kejriwal plea, no date fixed

In a setback for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 April, declined to hear his case challenging the Delhi High Court ruling. The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.

It is learnt that the Supreme Court will not constitute a special bench for an urgent hearing on Mr Kejriwal's appeal. According to Supreme Court's calendar, the court is closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday, a local holiday on Friday, then comes the weekend. The court will reopen on Monday.

Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday morning and sought an urgent hearing. The chief justice refused to specify if a hearing will be granted on the same day. "We will see, we will look into it," he said.

Singhvi informed the bench presided by CJI Chandrachud that the high court ruling was based on an “unrelied document which was suppressed” from him. CJI Chandrachud asked him to send an email as is the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and that he will look into it “immediately”.

The high court on Tuesday dismissed Kejriwal's challenge to his 21 March arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. The court held that the central agency was left with "little option" after the AAP leader skipped multiple summonses in the money laundering case. It also pointed to the ED's allegation that Kejriwal was actively involved in the use and concealment of alleged proceeds of crime.