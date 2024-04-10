Delhi HC dismisses third petition seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as CM

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 10 April, dismissed a third petition seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

A bench comprising acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora pulled up the petitioner Sandeep Kumar -- a former AAP MLA who sought the removal of Kejriwal from the office -- for trying to involve the court in a "political thicket" and said it will impose costs of ₹ 50,000 on him.

The court said once it has dealt with the issue and opined that it fell in the executive domain, there should not be any "repeat litigation" as it was not a James Bond movie that will have sequels.

"This is not like a James Bond movie where we will have sequels. (Lt) Governor will take a call on this. You are trying to involve us in a political thicket, that's all," remarked the court.

Kumar claimed in the plea that he is a permanent resident of Delhi with voting rights in general election to Parliament, state assembly and other local body elections and that he was a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Delhi and a former cabinet minister of the Government of Delhi (in the council of ministers) led by Kejriwal as the chief minister.