'Threat' over Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to MLAs from Tihar Jail: AAP
Kejriwal will neither break nor bow down to any torture, says senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, 10 April, claimed that an inquiry has been launched into Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar Jail.
After Kejriwal sent a message to AAP MLAs asking them to visit their constituencies and solve people's problems, a "threat was issued" that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped, Singh claimed at a press conference without naming anyone.
Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. He is in judicial custody till 15 April and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
Since his arrest on 21 March, he has sent messages to his party leaders and directions to Delhi ministers through his wife and lawyers.
Singh hit out at the Modi government and the ruling BJP, saying that they want to keep Kejriwal in Tihar under "Hitlarshahi" to break him emotionally.
"Kejriwal will neither break nor bow down to any torture," he said, adding that Delhi's two crore people will respond to this in the Lok Sabha elections.
Eight-nine policemen stay around Kejriwal during his meetings with his lawyers in jail. This is against rules as inmates are allowed to speak to their lawyers privately, Singh said.
The case against Kejriwal pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.
The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".
The Delhi Police will meet its Punjab counterpart here on Friday, 12 April, to discuss a security plan for the meeting of chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, officials said.
Mann had sought time from Tihar administration to meet Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar’s jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
"Prison department, Delhi has fixed an advance security liaison meeting with Addl. Director General (Police), Punjab, Delhi Police and Tihar Administration on 12.04.2024 at 11 am in the office of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) at Tihar Prison Headquarters, Delhi," a press statement issued by the jail authorities said.
"It is for making security arrangements and completion of codal formalities, as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab with Arvind Kejriwal currently lodged in Tihar Jail," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that he and the Punjab Chief Minister wanted to meet Kejriwal in jail but the meeting was cancelled by the prison authorities, even though a token number had been issued for it.
