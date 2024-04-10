'Threat' over Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to MLAs from Tihar Jail: AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, 10 April, claimed that an inquiry has been launched into Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar Jail.

After Kejriwal sent a message to AAP MLAs asking them to visit their constituencies and solve people's problems, a "threat was issued" that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped, Singh claimed at a press conference without naming anyone.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. He is in judicial custody till 15 April and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Since his arrest on 21 March, he has sent messages to his party leaders and directions to Delhi ministers through his wife and lawyers.

Singh hit out at the Modi government and the ruling BJP, saying that they want to keep Kejriwal in Tihar under "Hitlarshahi" to break him emotionally.

"Kejriwal will neither break nor bow down to any torture," he said, adding that Delhi's two crore people will respond to this in the Lok Sabha elections.